Advocates mark Trans Day of Remembrance 2023

(Photo via HRC)

LGBTQ+ advocates and allies throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay will mark Transgender Day of Remembrance 2023 with vigils and more Nov. 20.

The annual commemoration honors the lives lost in acts of anti-transgender violence each year. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 26 transgender or gender nonconforming people were murdered in 2023 and at least 33 have been killed since TDoR 2022.

“These victims, like all of us, are loving partners, parents, family members, friends and community members,” HRC notes. “They worked, went to school and attended houses of worship. They were real people — people who did not deserve to have their lives taken from them.”

This TDoR and always, Watermark mourns those we have lost. We have gathered information about local vigils and more below.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Transitional Space’s Transgender Day of Remembrance

6-9 p.m., Joy Metropolitan Community Church, Orlando

Transitional Space, in partnership with the local community, is hosting a community gathering and candlelight vigil in observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance. The evening will include space for the community and our allies to connect, curate community and honor those no longer with us through heartfelt speeches, sharing community resources, a special performance by the Orlando Gay Chorus and more. This free event is open to all.

TAMPA BAY

Transcending Hate: Virtual Town Hall

6 p.m., Virtual

Blaque/OUT Magazine hosts a two-part, virtual community conversation featuring Black and Brown trans voices from around the country. Editor Tamara Leigh will moderate with a trans-feminine panel at 6 p.m. and trans-masculine panel at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

TDoR Vigil

6 p.m., Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, Tampa

Join PFLAG Tampa and MCC Tampa for this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil, honoring the memory of transgender members of our community who lost their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence. Organizers will honor the lives lost and look to the future to inspire change in our communities. Learn more here.

St. Petersburg TDoR

6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Petersburg City Hall

St. Petersburg TDoR will begin at St. Petersburg’s Sunshine Senior Center for a candlelight processional leading to City Hall. Guests of honor will include members of the transgender and gender-expansive community who reflect on lives lost to transgender violence. Afterwards attendees will walk to The Hollander to connect with one another. Learn more here.

SARASOTA

2023 TDoR Service

4 p.m., Church of the Trinity MCC

In their second annual service, Sarasota’s Church of the Trinity MCC will reflect on lives lost this year at their Transgender Memorial Garden. View event details here.

To add a Central Florida event or vigil to this list, email Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams at Jeremy@WatermarkOnline.com. For Tampa Bay, email Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.