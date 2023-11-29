VIDEO: Cher tells Fallon she is revisiting her forthcoming memoir

Cher on “The Tonight Show. (Screengrab from YouTube)

Cher tells Jimmy Fallon that she is still working on her highly anticipated memoir.

While appearing on “The Tonight Show” to promote her recent Christmas album, Cher said that she had to go back to rework parts of her memoir because she initially avoided sections of her life that she was uncomfortable with.

“I just totally chickened out,” Cher said to Fallon. “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be in and they’re not comfortable but they need to be in so I have to go back and man up.”

The 77-year-old icon announced back in 2017 that she had begun working on a tell-all memoir. No release date has been set.

You can watch the video of Cher on “The Tonight Show” below.