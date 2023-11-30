Queer Qomedy Queens show at Orlando Improv to benefit Libby’s Legacy

ORLANDO | Get ready for a night of laughs, music and queerness as the Queer Qomedy Queens present “Dying to Laugh,” a stand-up comedy special at the Orlando Improv Dec. 3. The event is benefiting Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation.

This one night, special engagement will be emceed by OutCoast.com publisher and founder Rachel Covello and features a very special guest, Jeanette Bokland.

Bokland is a newcomer to the comedy scene, bringing a fresh perspective and a personal story that is both poignant and humorous. “Dying to Laugh” is Bokland’s way of finding humor in life’s toughest moments such as her own journey with cancer, which is why the event is not only a comedic extravaganza but also a way to raise funds for Libby’s Legacy.

Libby’s Legacy was founded in 2007 by Robin Maynard-Harris in honor of her mother, Libby Maynard, who passed away due to breast cancer. The mission of Libby’s Legacy is to provide comprehensive services to the underserved through education, mammograms and follow-up diagnostics on the journey from diagnosis to survivorship with the compassion to ensure no one fights alone. Libby’s Legacy also helps stage IV breast cancer patients battling this disease by granting wishes in order to create cherished memories with loved ones through the LIVE BIG program.

Bokland will be sharing the stage with a pair of veteran comedic talents — Poppy Champlin and Bear Webb.

Champlin, with a knack for making audiences laugh until they cry and sing until they are convinced they belong on Broadway, is a seasoned comedian who weaves music into her routines, creating an unforgettable comedic experience. She is no stranger to the Improv stage, having performed at various venues throughout the world. She was recently inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame.

Webb, known for her bold and edgy lesbian comedy, will have you in stitches with her razor-sharp humor. Her distinctive style will make audience members more in touch with their butch side while reconsidering their fashion choices.

Queer Qomedy Queens present “Dying to Laugh” will be at the Orlando Improv Dec. 3. This is a 21 and up event. Doors open at 3 p.m. and show starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $75 for VIP, and are available at TheImprovOrlando.com.