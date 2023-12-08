PHOTOS: EPCOT celebrates the International Festival of the Holidays with premiere of ‘Luminous The Symphony of Us’ fireworks spectacular

ORLANDO | Walt Disney World celebrated the holiday season Dec. 5 premiering several new attractions at its EPCOT theme park.

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, which began on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 30, brings a variety of holiday entertainment to the park including its Candlelight Processional, performances celebrating Hanukkah and Kwanza, visits with Santa Claus and more.

One of the highlights are the 15 Holiday Kitchens throughout EPCOT’s World Showcase featuring dishes from around the world. While you are making your way to each kitchen, make sure you get a cookie passport for the Holiday Cookie Stroll. Five stamps in your passport will earn you a free treat surprise. You should also pick yourself up a scavenger hunt map and try and spot all the holiday traditions Olaf has gathered throughout the park.

New to the park is the World Celebration gardens, the Walt the Dreamer bronze statue and the all-new “Luminous The Symphony of Us” fireworks spectacular.

Check out the photos from Watermark’s visit below and be sure to plan your holiday Disney trip now at DisneyWorld.Disney.go.com.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.