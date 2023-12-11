PHOTOS: Orlando’s 2023 Renaissance Festival

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Renaissance Festival returned to the City Beautiful this month for “revelers of all ages” at Southport Community Park, expanding to include a second weekend with shopping, entertainment and more.

“Welcome to days of old. From fantastical shows, celebrating milestones, and eating feasts fit for a king… Orlando has many different activities for families and adults alike,” the festival’s website reads. “Enjoy the pub crawl or join the fairies in the Kid’s Kingdom with the children. A performance for the ages, we have plenty to offer and remind you of why many come and feel the need to join the Revelry!”

Watermark attended this year’s festival to see all the wonder up close. View our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.