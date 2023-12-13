HHS secretary meets with LGBTQ+ leaders, orgs

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Hubert Humphrey Building. (Public domain photo courtesy GSA)
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted LGBTQ leaders and organizations for a meeting on Dec. 11 featuring senior staff at the agency, “to build on the progress made in advancing health and human services equity for the community,” according to a press release.
Specifically, HHS said, the discussion concerned efforts to “increase access to health care, secure non-discrimination protections, and increase access to behavioral health for the LGBTQI+ community.”
Becerra highlighted actions including measures to improve Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) data collection to better identify disparities; investments in research to address health disparities; support for youth, including through issuance of the new ASPE brief with best practices for “the needs and well-being of LGBTQI+ young people in their programs and communities”; and regulations intended to protect against anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
In attendance on Monday according to HHS were:
- Secretary Xavier Becerra, HHS
- ADM Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health
- Dr. Melanie Egorin, Assistant Secretary for Legislation
- Melanie Fontes Rainer, Director, HHS Office for Civil Rights
- Jess Smith, Acting Director, HHS Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs
- Michael Adams, CEO, SAGE USA
- Carl Baloney Vice President for Public Affairs & Chief Policy Officer, AIDS United
- Brian Bond, Executive Director, PFLAG
- Kahlib Barton-Garcon, Chief Program Officer, True Colors United
- Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Executive Director, GLSEN
- Casey Pick, Director of Law and Policy, The Trevor Project
- Alex Sheldon, Interim Executive Director, GLMA
- Kelley Robinson, President, Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
- JoDee Winterhof, Senior Vice-President, Policy and Political Affairs, Human Rights Campaign
