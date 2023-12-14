Remarkable People 2023: Darcel Stevens, Central Florida drag performer and Harmony Healthcare’s Marketing & Outreach Coordinator

In the vibrant heart of Orlando, Darcel Stevens stands as more than just a captivating entertainer; she is an indispensable force driving positive change within our community. Beyond the glamorous exterior of her iconic drag persona, Darcel’s commitment to advocacy and community outreach undoubtedly makes her a remarkable person of 2023.

One of Darcel’s recent triumphs showcases her unwavering dedication to justice and equality. In the face of an oppressive anti-drag law, she fearlessly organized a march on Tallahassee. Partnering with other influential community leaders, Darcel led a campaign that resonated far beyond the city limits, ultimately contributing to the discriminatory law being blocked from going into effect. Her courage in confronting legal challenges reflects not only her resilience but also her commitment to ensuring the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community. Darcel has gone from kitten heels to catwalks all over the country.

Within the walls of Harmony Healthcare, Darcel assumes the role of Marketing & Outreach Coordinator with unparalleled passion. She utilizes her platform not only to entertain but also to educate, emphasizing the critical importance of testing and treatment within communities that might otherwise be overlooked. Darcel’s efforts transcend the stage as she works tirelessly to break down barriers, ensuring that health care is accessible to all, regardless of background or identity.

In recognizing the invaluable contributions of Miss Darcel Stevens, we acknowledge the trailblazing spirit that she brings to our team. Her ability to seamlessly blend glamour with advocacy not only elevates Harmony Healthcare’s outreach efforts but also fosters a sense of community empowerment. To have Darcel on our team is not just a stroke of luck; it’s a privilege. In every sense, she is not just a remarkable entertainer, but a dedicated advocate, a compassionate ally and a force for positive change in the realm of LGBTQ+ health care.

Darcel Stevens, you’re not simply remarkable — you’re an inspiration. Your impact, both on and off the stage, is creating a legacy of empowerment that will resonate for years to come. We are fortunate to have such a passionate trailblazer like Miss Darcel Stevens at the forefront of our mission, embodying the spirit of resilience and advocacy that defines our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

