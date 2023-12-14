Remarkable People 2023: Jason Champion, Project Pride President

Jason Champion stands as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment within the LGBTQ+ community, making him a prime choice for Watermark’s Most Remarkable People of 2023. His unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership have propelled Project Pride SRQ to new heights, creating a lasting impact on Sarasota’s LGBTQ+ community.

One of Jason’s most notable achievements is his pivotal role in this year’s Sarasota Pride event. Under his guidance, the celebration reached unprecedented heights, attracting a diverse array of participants and fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and acceptance.

Jason’s vision for Pride extends beyond a mere celebration; it is a platform for education, advocacy and unity. By seamlessly blending entertainment with meaningful conversations, Jason has transformed Sarasota Pride into a dynamic space where the LGBTQ+ community can come together, celebrate diversity and address important issues.

Furthermore, Jason has played a crucial role in recent Pride mergers, demonstrating his strategic vision and commitment to collaboration. By uniting various Pride organizations, he has fostered a stronger and more cohesive LGBTQ+ community. This consolidation not only amplifies the community’s voice but also streamlines efforts to address shared challenges and advance common goals. Jason’s ability to bring diverse groups together reflects his exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the collective strength that unity can bring.

Beyond events and mergers, Jason has also been instrumental in the establishment of a physical space in the Rosemary District dedicated to LGBTQ+ initiatives, known as Pride Headquarters. This space serves as a hub for community engagement, support services and cultural activities. Jason’s foresight in securing a dedicated location demonstrates his commitment to creating a tangible, lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community. The Rosemary District space is poised to become a central hub for advocacy and support, further solidifying Sarasota as a welcoming and inclusive city.

Jason’s leadership extends beyond the visible aspects of his role; he is a relentless advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, contributing to the broader social justice movement. His tireless efforts have not only transformed Project Pride SRQ but have also inspired positive change on a larger scale. By pushing for inclusivity and equality, Jason has become a driving force in creating a more accepting society.

Jason’s exceptional contributions to the LGBTQ+ community in Sarasota make him a standout for Watermark’s Most Remarkable People of 2023. His visionary leadership, demonstrated through the success of Sarasota Pride, the Pride mergers, and the establishment of a physical Pride Headquarters space in the Rosemary District, highlight his commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity and positive change. By recognizing Jason, we celebrate not only his individual achievements but also the collective strides made toward building a more vibrant and accepting community for everyone.

