Remarkable People 2023: Shea Cutliff and Robin Daily, Come Out With Pride’s Trans and Non-Binary Task Force Directors

Come Out With Pride is a tiny but mighty nonprofit mainly run by our volunteer Board of Directors. I was thrilled when Robin Daily and Shea Cutliff accepted the invitation to join our team in January of 2023. As LGBTQIA+ leaders in Central Florida, I had the pleasure of working with both of them in different capacities over the years. I knew their impact on the Board of Directors would be significant but I had no idea their full potential!

Intentionally increasing the diversity and representation of organizational leadership has been a priority for me since I stepped into my role. Slowly, I have been able to incorporate more members of marginalized communities into our top level of decision making. Maia Monet serves as our Vice President and Andrea Montenz is our Community Outreach Co-Director. It felt like the addition of Robin and Shea on the team was a natural fit.

Once on board, I pitched the idea of creating a trans and non-binary centric program within Come Out With Pride to Maia, Andrea Shea and Robin. The idea took off like wildfire! As we workshopped the name, we wanted to hold ourselves accountable and be driven by our constant and continuous goal to serve the trans and non-binary community in Central Florida. We knew that words such as committee, network or council just won’t be enough. Before we knew it, the Trans & Non-Binary Task Force was created and soaring! Robin and Shea eagerly stepped up to pilot the efforts and become our founding co-directors.

Under Robin and Shea’s leadership, the mission of Trans & Non-Binary Task Force is to increase trans and non-binary representation, visibility and inclusivity at Come Out With Pride, Inc. and the larger Central Florida community, empowering local trans and non-binary leaders and creating an intentionally trans and non-binary specific collaborative space and experience.

Our first introductory gathering was in July. Inviting the trans and non-binary community to come and meet the team, Robin and Shea did an incredible job of creating a welcoming and inclusive sense of community. We had an overwhelmingly positive response! There was no turning back.

With Robin and Shea at the helm, the Trans & Non-Binary Task Force received our first support from The Contigo Fund, who have so generously supported our efforts. For the first time in Come Out With Pride history, we built and launched our first fellowship program! These roles directly support Robin and Shea and help to execute the logistical tasks of our programming, while creating paid personal development opportunities for trans and non-binary community members. Robin and Shea oversaw the entire planning of our first Trans Family Day Picnic in September. With over 100 attendees, it was a huge success and created another touchpoint for the community before the Trans Rally & March and Trans Pride in October.

As a direct response to the very difficult year for members of the trans community, Robin and Shea knew producing the Trans Rally & March was critical. Plus the Task Force felt it was essential and a top priority for the trans and non-binary community to know and feel Come Out With Pride was a place for THEM! Therefore, we hosted our inaugural Trans Pride.

Robin and Shea created their vision for The Trans Rally & March and Trans Pride and brought it to life. They spent countless hours planning all the details, coordinating with the speakers and entertainment, and organizing the logistics. As a result of their initiative and enthusiasm, the day was a raving success with a tremendous gathering and representation of queer resilience and trans joy. Wrapping up 2023, they aren’t slowing down. They are finishing the year with a trans and non-binary Ugly Sweater & Cookie Exchange party, understanding the challenges the community faces during the holidays. Plus, they are starting to envision plans for 2024 and aiming higher!

I am so grateful to have worked so closely with Robin and Shea over this year. It’s been such a pleasure and honor to see both step into their own, find their rightful place on the Come Out With Pride board of directors, take initiative to create their roles, and have the vision to take the organization to the next level of inclusion. As the founding Trans & Non-Binary Task Force co-directors, they are leaving their legacy and forever footprint on the history of Come Out With Pride and our greater LGBTQIA+ community in Central Florida. I am confident we are a better community because of them!

