Ugandan Constitutional Court hears challenge to Anti-Homosexuality Act

LGBTQ+ activists protest in front of D.C.’s Ugandan Embassy in D.C. on April 25, 2023. (Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Dec. 18 heard arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.

President Yoweri Museveni in May signed the law, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”

The State Department a few weeks after the Anti-Homosexuality Act took effect announced visa restrictions against unnamed Ugandan officials. The World Bank Group in August announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.

The Biden-Harris administration plans to remove Uganda from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. and has issued a business advisory for the country over the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month announced sanctions against current and former Ugandan officials who committed human rights abuses against LGBTQ people and other groups.

“The evidence of the discrimination and violence that has been wrought by government employees and private citizens since the law came into force is overwhelming,” said Clare Byarugaba of Chapter Four Uganda and Convening for Equality — two advocacy groups in the country — in a press release ahead of the hearing. “It cannot and should not be allowed to stand. Nullification of this law is the only way forward.”

It is possible the court will issue its ruling before the end of the year.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.