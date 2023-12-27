Returning to Florida: A journey of calling, commerce and caregiving in 2023

(Image by Someillan Entertainment LLC)

In 2023, I made a deliberate choice to return to Florida, my home state, propelled by a deep-seated calling to combat the prevailing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-business political rhetoric that echoes through the halls of power, particularly concerning places like Disney World, and the discriminatory policies of Governor Ron DeSantis. But my journey back hasn’t just been about standing against injustice; it is a multi-faceted calling that entwines my dedication to LGBTQ+ advocacy, love for my home state, and the imperative of caring for my aging mother.

Quipping that my “gay job” adds a touch of humor to my day-to-day reality, I recognize the privilege I’ve had this year in serving concurrently as the President and CEO of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce in California and the Orlando Pride Chamber here in Florida.

There is no doubt that in 2023, life’s intricate tapestry unfolded, bringing me to a juncture where both my professional and personal worlds intersected, creating a symphony of purpose and meaning.

The warm Florida sun beckoned, drawing me to the embrace of my beloved home state and back into the arms of my aging mother. Fate aligned my return with a transformative moment — the Orlando Pride Chamber sought my leadership, a role that resonated with my core values of inclusivity, equality and the potent synergy of diverse voices.

Assuming the helm of the Pride Chamber over the past several months wasn’t just a professional commitment; it has been deeply personal. It has become an avenue to bridge the gap between advocacy and commerce, creating an environment where LGBTQ+ businesses can flourish and contribute to the economic vitality of our community.

Amid the bustling activities of the chamber, traveling back and forth between two states, and the pursuit of personal business endeavors, my heart remains tethered to the paramount role of caregiving for my mom.

More than ever, my mom’s resilience in the face of adversity, continues to serve as a guiding light, reminding me that the purpose of my journey extends far beyond my professional titles — it is about infusing compassion and empathy into every endeavor i take on and making a meaningful impact on the lives of the people I love and the broader community.

Since June, each day has continued to bring fresh challenges and triumphs — both professionally and personally. Through it all, I’ve rediscovered not only purpose but also profound fulfillment. Through the Orlando Pride Chamber, I continue to aspire to be a catalyst for positive change, a voice for the voiceless and a driving force behind the vibrant tapestry of inclusivity defining Central Florida. Guided by love for the state that gave me my identity, and the resilience of my mother, I will continue to navigate this journey with unwavering determination. Here’s to 2024!

Daniel H. Sohn serves as the President and CEO of The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce.