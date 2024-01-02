Miami Police arrest two in anti-LGBTQ+ attack

Jorge Estevez and Daiken Fernandez (Photos via Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department) Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

MIAMI | Miami Police have arrested two men in the brutal beating of a group of queer women in the City’s Wynwood neighborhood. NBC News South Florida affiliate WTVJ 6 reported that investigators arrested 33-year-old Jorge Giovani Estevez and Daiken Fernandez, 25, on December 27.

A police spokesperson told local media outlets that both men face multiple felony charges with hate crime enhancements. One of the victims said that Estevez was one of the men who punched her, adding that Fernandez was the man who punched her making her lose consciousness and punched her friend, causing her to fall and hit her head, causing a concussion and a cut to her forehead that needed stitches, NBC6 Miami reported.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, outside of 38 NW 24th St. The incident was partially caught on a bystander’s cell phone video released on social media after the attack.

In the arrest report, the group of queer women, one who identifies as trans, was approached by the suspects who accosted the women telling them: “You’re just lesbian because you haven’t had good cock.” The pair added further hateful rhetoric telling the women: “You have a bigger dick than us.”

In the video, the victims are heard pleading to stop the fighting and that they’ve called the police. The two suspects seen wearing white shirts then attack swinging at a man who is trying to stick up for the group of women. According to police the man was attacked trying to prevent the pair from leaving after the women were assaulted.

ABC News South Florida affiliate WPLG 10 reported police said the verbal dispute escalated when Fernandez punched one of the women in the face, causing her to fall, hit her head on a stair and lose consciousness.

According to arrest reports WPLG 10 reported, while speaking to investigators Estevez claimed that a “(man) in a white dress” punched him first and he retaliated. Fernandez made a similar claim, which police said was contradicted by video evidence.

Estevez, facing one count of battery with prejudice, was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Thursday afternoon.

Fernandez, facing two counts of battery with prejudice, remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond.

