Offerman wins 1st Emmy for ‘The Last of Us’

Murray Bartlett (L) and Nick Offerman play post apocalyptic couple Frank and Bill in “The Last of Us” episode three. (Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Nick Offerman won his first Emmy after four nominations at the 75th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards Jan. 6, securing Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance in HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

The post-apocalyptic drama, based on the videogame franchise of the same name, explores themes of hope, grief and love. The third episode of its first season featured emotionally complex characters like Offerman’s Bill and his partner Frank, played by openly gay actor Murray Bartlett.

The celebrated episode explored the relationship between the two men, both of whom were nominated for their performances. Offerman thanked Murray in his acceptance speech, calling him “my magnificently generous partner,” as well as his wife and fellow LGBTQ+ ally Megan Mullally. The “Will & Grace” alum convinced him to take the role.

Offerman also reflected on his win via social media Jan. 7, once again highlighting Bartlett’s work on the series.

“It’s hard to fully swallow because the role was in an inseparable partnership with the magnificent #MurrayBartlett so I wish they had 2 trophies to give,” he wrote on Twitter. “Without Frank, Bill ain’t shit.”

Offerman also shared photos from the ceremony, along with his thoughts and full speech on Facebook:

“The Last of Us” won a total of eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The show is nominated for several Emmy Awards at the main ceremony that will air Jan. 15. Among the nominations for “The Last of Us” include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Performances in a Drama Series for both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Drama Series, both from the episode featuring Offerman and Bartlett.

Work on the show’s second season is expected to begin next month.