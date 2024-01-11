Gay co-owner of popular bakery killed in New Orleans

Howdy Bagel owners and husbands Jake Carter (L) and Daniel Blagovich (Family photo)

The tight-knit community in South Tacoma, Washington is stricken with grief after Jake Carter was shot to death in the early hours Jan. 5 at the edge of New Orleans’ famed French Quarter. He and husband Daniel Blagovich co-owned the popular Howdy Bagel bakery shop near the Tacoma Mall.

According to a press statement from the New Orleans Police Department:

At about 1:32 a.m., NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a call of a shot person at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male gunshot wound victim. EMS arrived on scene soon after and later pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident and a motive. No additional details are currently available.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

The 32-year-old Carter was originally from Texas and a longtime Seattle resident and fixture of Puget Sound farmer’s markets according to Seattle Food Columnist and journalist Meg van Huygen.

She noted that “Jake was a goddamn delight and very seriously the nicest dude anybody had ever met. Remember-him-for-the-rest-of-your-life nice. An uncannily sunny soul. This was an act of pure evil and a tremendous loss for not only Tacoma but the whole world, honestly.”

As the community rallied around Carter’s husband and family a GoFundMe was launched as the bakery and bagel shop has been temporarily closed. The fundraising effort targeted a goal of $50,000 to cover the cost of shop rent and other operating expenses, as well as employee wages. As of Tuesday, January 9 there have been 3.6K donations which has raised $210,600, exceeding the amount requested and donations continue to be posted.

In the GoFundMe the writers said:

“In an effort to support Daniel and the whole Howdy crew, we are asking that you consider supporting Howdy in two ways. First, take care of one another. Showing up with care for one another as we grieve is a way we can honor the love that Jacob put into this world. In this difficult time, we ask that you do not reach out to Daniel or the family but find comfort with one another. If you need someone to talk to, please reach out to the Crisis Connections hotline at 866/427/4747. If you feel the need to reach out with a message via the Howdy Bagel instagram, know that we will hold your messages with gratitude but do not have the capacity to respond. Second, to give Daniel space to grieve without having to worry about the logistics of running a business, we ask that you consider donating.“

Van Huygen wrote:

Last year, when I interviewed the couple shortly after Howdy Bagel’s opening, Jake beamed when he spoke about the community that was quickly growing at the space: “We just have some of the sweetest customers I’ve ever known. Sweet to us and to each other! Just, like, I overhear people chatting in line who have never met each other, and they have the cutest conversations. This might sound naive or idealistic, but it’s given me new hope in humanity! I see friendships being made all day!”

