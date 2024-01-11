Tampa Pride seeks entertainers, grand marshals for 10th year

Tampa Pride 2022. (Watermark file photo)

TAMPA | Tampa Pride is seeking entertainers and grand marshals for their 10th celebration, scheduled to return to Ybor on March 23.

The gathering will mark “10 years of celebrating you,” Tampa Pride has advised. This year’s festivities follow the cancelation of Pride on the River 2023 and begin with the Ultimate Showdown 2024 at Southern Nights Tampa. Read more about the competition below:

This year’s celebration will also feature an inaugural 5K, scheduled for March 9 ahead of this year’s festival and parade. Tampa Pride detailed the run, open to those of all skillsets, on Jan. 3:

The organization also announced Jan. 3 that grand marshal nominations are being accepted until Feb. 4. Tampa Pride’s board, led by President Carrie West, will announce this year’s honorees in mid-February after the winners are notified and the list is finalized.

“Our annual Tampa Pride event celebrates members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in the Tampa Bay area, championing our shared experiences, honoring our differences and strengthening our community,” Tampa Pride’s website reads. The board is seeking nominees in five categories: grand marshal, community leader, grand couple, trailblazer and community business.

Read more:

Entertainers interested in performing at this year’s celebration were subsequently invited to submit their information to Tampa Pride Jan. 11. The organization’s entertainment directors noted on social media that “this is a paid opportunity, ensuring a rewarding performance experience for selected participants.”

“Much of the success of Tampa Pride’s events, such as our Street Festival, depends on the great talent we attract each year,” the organization’s website also reads. Read more and apply below:

For more information about Tampa Pride 2024 and its official events, visit TampaPride.org.