Lil Nas X stars as Jesus Christ in video for new single ‘J Christ’

Screengrab from Lil Nas X – J Christ music video on YouTube

After a two-year break from music, Lil Nas X is back in the music industry with a new song and video, portraying “the man who had the best comeback”: “J. Christ.”

The video shows the gates of heaven opening for A-list celebrity look-alikes made up of Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Oprah and Barack Obama. Nas gives many unique looks as he sings in the Biblical-oriented scenes.

Nas is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to religious imagery and that can be seen with a short clip of him on a cross.

Returning choreographer, Sean Bankhead, arranged the eccentric dance routines. The video is full of eye-catching moves and scenes. Nas finishes the video as Noah, building an ark and setting sail after the great flood.

There is a continuing theme with Nas’ work, LGBTQ+ scenes partnered up with religious analogues. Some of his earlier works such as “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” received backlash for the religious imagery.

In a tweet shared after the new single’s cover art was made public, the rapper disregarded the idea that he was in any way mocking Jesus, writing, “The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”

Nas’ is sure to continue shocking some viewers through 2024 as he has plans for more music to be released. Details around any upcoming projects remain light.