Climate First partners with Bliss CARES for Pride banking

ORLANDO | Climate First Bank, the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, announced on Jan. 3 its latest Pride Banking Partner, Bliss CARES.

By partnering up, these two organizations aim to improve the health and financial wellness of the Central Florida LGBTQ+ community, according to the press release.

Rachel Kent, vice president director of marketing for Climate First Bank, and Johnida Pena, executive director for Bliss CARES, both say this partnership will benefit Central Floridians by providing enhanced access to resources and care.

“We all have the right to show up as we want to or as we want to be and I feel that Pride Banking really enables that for people,” says Kent. “Being able to bank with your preferred names and pronouns definitely enables that.”

Pena adds the goal is to have the community find safety in this partnership.

“Bliss Cares is a nonprofit division, we get the sponsors, and we implement the programs that are necessary to help the community,” says Pena. “To give back to the community and let them know you guys aren’t alone.”

Bliss CARES is collaborating with BLISS Health to improve medical care in Florida. Their mission of creating a safe and welcoming environment and providing comprehensive medical care to Central Florida patients living with or at risk of HIV and STDs. This complements Climate First Bank’s efforts to empower LGBTQ+ people and allies with the tools they need to live well and achieve their financial goals, according to the press release.

“This is a safe haven and we’re ultimately on your side,” Pena says. “We have your best interests.”

With Climate First Bank’s Pride Banking Program, a $100 donation is made to Bliss CARES each time a qualifying Pride checking account is opened through June 30.

The donations will be used for the community after it is made to Bliss CARES. Kent says this process will help members of BLISS Health achieve their financial goals and help them learn about a bank that aligns with their values.

Pena says the donations are a helping hand to the community because Bliss CARES can take the money and put it right back into members pockets.

“This just gives us the opportunity to give back and pour into the community,” Pena says. “We do service everyone, whether they have the ability to pay, so if they’re insured, uninsured, or underinsured.”

The donation window is open for a six-month period because Climate First Bank looks to engage with other LGBTQ+ nonprofits as a part of this program, Kent says.

“We treat everybody equally at Climate First Bank,” says Kent. “Our team goes on an equality and diversity course when they join the bank, so they learn how to address people with the correct pronouns. That’s really important to our identity, to who we are as a bank. We’re welcoming.”

Kent and Pena both agree that all the effort comes back to creating an inclusive and friendly environment. Kent says that there is a big part of acceptance that comes with banking at Climate First Bank.

“We’re so lucky to be able to do what we do because we get to bring awareness to groups who don’t always get to show up as themselves,” Kent says.

Pena says being able to partner with Climate First Bank to support the LGBTQ+ community is exactly what Bliss CARES stands for. She said this partnership feels like the companies are joining forces to give back to those in need.

“We’re definitely helping give back to a community who sometimes is underserved and a lot of times are shadowed and not taken seriously when they’re speaking,” Pena says. “We’re able to have that voice for them because we’re all trying to be heard.”

For more information about Climate First Bank’s Pride Banking Program, please visit ClimateFirstBank.com/Pride.