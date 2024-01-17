Bobbie Arnold’s trans candidacy is a first for this Ohio jurisdiction

Bobbie Brooke Arnold, a trans female candidate for Congress hugging her partner. (Photo courtesy of Bobbie Brooke Arnold)

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio – In a historic move, Bobbie Brooke Arnold, a transgender female, has been approved to be placed on the ballot as a candidate for Congress representing West Alexandria in her chosen name and gender identity despite the district’s strong Republican majority and conservative stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections on Tuesday decided that Arnold can remain on the March primary ballot even though she didn’t list her prior legal name on campaign paperwork.

Arnold’s decision to run for office in a district where 75.1% of the population identifies as Republican reflects a determination to challenge prejudices and promote understanding within her community. The 1368-person village, where she was born and raised, is deeply rooted in conservative values, making this candidacy a bold step for both Arnold and the broader transgender community.

Michael Knote, the Founder and Executive Director of Dayton-based Have A Gay Day told the Blade in an emailed statement:

“When it comes to public service the greatest hurdle a member of the LGBTQ+ Community faces shouldn’t be navigating obscure laws and information not included when running for an elected position. Recently members of the Transgender Community have had to navigate some of these laws in Ohio and while some candidates have been disqualified and faced unjust hurdles, we are hopeful that today’s decision from the Board of Elections of Montgomery County [Ohio] will be the guide to fairness moving forward.

“Members of the LGBTQ+ Community will be able to point to today’s actions in the processes going forward which sends the message that this process needs to be addressed to be more inclusive. To invalidate her run would have been clearly discriminatory and we are pleased to see that at this review hearing the Board upheld Bobbie Brooke Arnolds run and that no action be taken against her,” he added

The congressional candidate acknowledges the challenges she faces in a state that has recently seen legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, notably in the form of HB 68. However, Arnold sees her candidacy as an opportunity to combat ignorance through old-school methods of direct engagement. She plans to knock on doors, shake hands, and engage in face-to-face conversations to change hearts and minds about the trans community.

Arnold said she believes that a lot of the hate comes from ignorance, and the best way to combat that is through education and personal connection.

Having been in transition for the past nine years, Arnold is no stranger to the struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community. As a single mother and independent contractor, she has become an active member of the LGBTQ+ community, helping to oversee Preble County Pride, the first-ever pride event in West Alexandria.

Arnold emphasizes the importance of understanding the experiences and challenges of the trans community. “People need to take the time to understand the people they talk about. So much of the language in small towns ‘others’ people. I wish they could take the time to talk to the people they talk about and to understand their struggles,” she said.

Despite the uphill battle, Arnold’s candidacy is seen as a significant win for trans women not only in West Alexandria but around the world. By stepping into the political arena, she hopes to bring visibility and education to her district, fostering a more inclusive and understanding community.

As Arnold embarks on this groundbreaking journey, she remains committed to building bridges and breaking down stereotypes in the pursuit of a more tolerant and accepting society.

Trans rights advocacy group TransOhio also released a statement:

“In a commendable decision today, the Montgomery County Board of Elections has affirmed the eligibility of Bobbie Brooke Arnold to run for office in Ohio. The attempt to challenge her candidacy was based on an obscure law (O.R.C. 3513.06), which requires candidates to disclose recent name changes. The law is not only outdated but also serves as a reminder of the hurdles that transgender individuals often face in the political arena… this rule has been selectively applied; and, to our knowledge, no recently married person has had to disclose their former legal name. There isn’t even a section to include this information on the application or any indication of the requirement in the application instructions.

“Democracy thrives when it reflects the diversity of our communities, and trans citizens have the right to participate in the electoral process without facing unnecessary and discriminatory obstacles. The Board’s recognition of Miss Arnold’s eligibility sends a positive message about inclusivity and fairness in our democratic processes.

We applaud Bobbie for her resilience and commitment to public service. TransOhio sincerely hopes that this decision will help other Boards of Election to come to fair decisions regarding other trans and non-binary candidates in Ohio. Now is the time to embrace a political landscape that values diversity, representation, and the rights of all citizens to engage in the democratic process. Trans people deserve the same opportunity to run for office based on their qualifications, ideas, and dedication to serving the community, just like any other candidate.”

Cleveland news outlet The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com reported that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that changes are needed to ensure that transgender legislative candidates aren’t kept off the ballot for not listing their “deadnames” on their campaign paperwork.

However, DeWine said during a meeting with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board that he wasn’t exactly sure how to better ensure that would-be candidates comply with the little-known law, which requires political applicants to state on their declaration of candidacy any prior names they’ve used in the past five years.

