01.18.24 Publisher’s Desk

I used to be a very insecure person. I credit my progress toward confidence on the process I used to get sober, and I am grateful for that long, hard journey.

I still, though, find myself dabbling in imposter syndrome from time to time. When I was first promoted to business manager at Watermark, it was difficult for me to really accept it. I used to laugh when I told my friends what my title was, as if I didn’t think I deserved it. I would also laugh when my friends stopped by Watermark and I would show them my office, like I didn’t deserve to have an office.

I was shy in meetings, not one to give my opinion or advice. The previous owner of Watermark had to sit me down a couple of times to encourage me to speak up and do the job I was hired to do. Time, some more experience and 12 steps have helped to correct this.

At my 12-steps meetings there are a few of us that might groan every time we enter a gratitude meeting. It is exactly like it sounds. We talk about what we are grateful for. By the end of the meeting we always feel better and question why we ever whined in the first place.

Gratitude is an amazing feeling. For me it is the antidote to feeling like an imposter. For all those times I actually felt like I didn’t deserve what I had achieve, they pale in comparison to the times I feel like I do right now — amazed and grateful for what I have accomplished.

Today, Jeremy Williams and I wrapped on our 52 episode of “Wine, Wine Not: A Queer Podcast.” It has been such a gift to participate in something I have long wanted to do and love doing so much. We had talked for years about doing a podcast and always thought it would be news oriented.

When we decided to just hit record and see what happened, we ended up talking about our hidden passion, movies and television. Straying from news allowed us the freedom to be opinionated and authentically ourselves. This has to be my favorite thing I do and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity. I truly feel blessed.

Outside of celebrating one year of “Wine, Wine Not: A Queer Podcast,” Watermark is set up for an amazing 2024. First and foremost, Watermark is celebrating its 30th year of sharing your LGBTQ+ stories in Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Stay tuned to these pages throughout the year to see how we honor the 30-year history of this paper and the heroes that graced our headlines.

Watermark’s documentary highlighting Central Florida’s LGBTQ history, “Greetings From Queertown: Orlando,” will make its Tampa Bay debut on Jan. 28 at the Green Light Cinema in St. Petersburg thanks to the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival. I am super excited for everyone in Tampa Bay to have an opportunity to see this and hopefully be reminded of the hard working queer pioneers that advanced their own community.

Watermark has also been working on building a Spanish speaking section of its website. We are working with a Spanish speaking consulting editor to bring the stories that matter to the queer Spanish speaking community. Check it out by going to WatermarkOnline.com and clicking En Español in the upper right corner. Keep an eye our for our Spanish social media accounts, all thanks to a grant from the Google News Initiative.

Watermark also received a grant to expand our services and we have amazing plans to reach more people in different ways. We are still in the development stage but we hope to announce soon our plans for membership and exclusive benefits, video podcasts and news programs, and an enhanced social media experience through platforms you have yet to see us on.

I can’t fully express my gratitude for being part of all of this, being part of Watermark for 22 years and seeing how it has grown. I am grateful for all the employees, writers and distribution team who have dedicated so much of their time to help in Watermark’s success. I am grateful for all of the businesses and entertainers that have helped us along the way with supporting our events with their food and talent. It takes more than a village, it takes an entire community and it is amazing that thus community has been together like this for 30 years.

Sometimes we all need to step back, recognize what we are able to accomplish and be grateful for the opportunities we have been afforded to make a positive impact.

We strive to bring you a variety of stories, your stories. I hope you enjoy this latest issue.