Watermark’s 2024 WAVEs final round – TAMPA BAY

The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, or the WAVEs as we call them, recognize the best in Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve asked our loyal readers to nominate who you think is among the best of the best in Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ community and we have your Top 5. Now it is time to pick your favorites. We have 60 categories to vote in and we want you to tell us who is the best in your eyes.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

The final round of voting goes until 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 9. Good luck and let the FINAL round begin!