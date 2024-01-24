Congressman Maxwell Frost announces Orlando music, arts festival

Congressman Maxwell Frost speaks on immigration policy changes at an Orlando press conference in January. (Photo by Connor Berry)

ORLANDO | U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost is bringing a music and arts festival at Loch Haven Park in Orlando March 2, according to a press release from the Congressman.

The MadSoul Music & Arts Festival will be a one-day event bridging the gap between political advocacy and music, featuring both national and local community leaders.

“MadSoul is about bringing together our Orlando neighbors and beyond to enjoy and celebrate the music, art, and struggles that unite us all and make our community the place it is,” said Frost in the release. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to come together to listen to some incredible artists, hear from some amazing leaders doing the work to fight for a future for our country, and to support local artists and businesses. Music, advocacy, art, food, love, and community are at the heart of MadSoul festival.”

Musical acts already scheduled to appear include MUNA, Melanie Faye, Kaelin Ellis and Palomino Blond. Speakers for the event include New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones of the “Tennessee Three,” Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, union leader Sara Nelson, Human Rights Campaign Press Secretary Brandon Wolf and more.

Festival attendees will have an opportunity to connect with leaders and organizations in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive rights, climate justice and more, as well as have a chance to register to vote or update their registration.

General admission tickets are available on a sliding scale with a donation ranging from $20 to $100, with a suggested donation of $35. A portion of event proceeds going to the Florida Access Network, Zebra Coalition, Equal Ground and SWAN of Orlando.

MadSoul was founded by Frost, along with friends Niyah Lowell and Chris Muriel, in 2015 as a mid-size festival to help raise mutual aid in their Central Florida community. Frost gained national attention when he was elected in 2022 as the first member of Congress to come from Generation Z.

For more information and to secure tickets, go to FrostForCongress.com/MadSoul.