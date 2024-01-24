Drag legend Desiree DeMornay, Tampa Bay staple, has died

Desiree DeMornay. (Photo via DeMornay’s Facebook)

Celebrated drag entertainer Desiree DeMornay, known for her work in Tampa Bay and beyond, has died after a diagnosis of stomach cancer.

Friends, family and fans shared the news Jan. 24 via social media, which Watermark has confirmed. DeMornay was a seasoned talent from Louisiana who served as the show director for Hamburger Mary’s Tampa and more before relocating to Phoenix, Arizona in recent years.

The entertainer was a longtime competitor, capturing titles throughout the nation. They included Miss Phoenix Pride 2022, Miss Black Universe 2019, Miss Mardi Gras 2018, Miss Sunshine State Black Universe 2017, Miss Victorian International Plus 2017, Miss Gay USofA at Large 2011, Miss Large and Lovely 2010, Miss Lakeland 2008 and more.

DeMornay publicly reflected on her cancer diagnosis and treatment via social media. She wrote on Jan. 7 that “I have been very ill, and I don’t have the energy right now to talk to everybody I love and everybody that loves me.

“I see your messages, and I promise I am not ignoring any of you,” she continued. “I am really just reserving my energy and fighting to get better. I LOVE YOU ALL!”

Tributes for the drag legend poured in from across the nation Jan. 24, including from Tampa Pride.

“The Tampa Pride organization expresses deep sorrow upon receiving the news of Desiree A DeMornay’s passing,” they wrote. “Being an integral part of our local community for many years, Desiree brought a vibrant energy and unwavering pageantry that touched the lives of all who knew and loved her.

“We honor her legacy and remember her for the love and beauty she brought to our community,” the organization continued. “May she rest in power, forever cherished and remembered as a beautiful soul.”

Watermark has reached out to DeMornay’s family for additional information and will update this story should it be received.