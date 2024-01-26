Florida’s Board of Governors abolish DEI programs at universities

Students on the campus of the University of North Florida. a public research university in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo Credit: UNF, The Office of Media Relations)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida Board of Governors in a voice vote passed rules Wednesday banning use of state or federal dollars for diversity programs or activities.

The board that oversees the state’s 12 public universities targeted any programs that promote “differential or preferential treatment of individuals, or classifies such individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

Another change the board signed off on prohibits tax money from being used to fund “political or social activism,” although student fees can pay for that.

The Board vice chair, Alan Levine, told media outlets: “It was said we were banning student organizations, and that’s not a fair statement.”

In previous actions regarding DEI programs, on January 18, the Florida State Board of Education implemented strict regulations to limit the use of public funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, activities, and policies in the Florida College System (FCS).

In a statement, the Board noted that its decision “will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses.”

The rule adopted by the Board of Education defined, for the first time, DEI and affirmatively prohibits FCS institutions from using state or federal funds to administer programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, Equality Florida’s Senior Policy Advisor, issued the following statement reacting to the Board of Governors vote:

“It should be no surprise that today the Florida Board of Governors, a rubber stamp for Ron DeSantis’s agenda of censorship and surveillance, approved unprecedented rules that effectively abolish diversity and inclusion programs in our State University System intended to support LGBTQ and minority students. The Board’s rules go well beyond its authority granted by the legislature and instead impose broad censorship on a vast array of campus activities and speech and seriously threaten student and faculty participation in public life across the political, social, and religious spectrum. The shockingly broad and vague language will inevitably lead to self-censorship and a chilling effect that will end academic freedom as we know it on university campuses.

The sweeping away of academic freedom combined with the elimination of sociology as a core course option, a reckless and unresearched decision made with little review of potential impacts, has diminished the prestige and reputation of Florida’s public universities. The Board of Governors had the opportunity to hit the brakes, but instead, shamefully followed their censorship agenda off a cliff in service to DeSantis’s failed political ambitions.”

The Board’s actions is aligning with a law signed last spring by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CBS Miami reported DeSantis, who signed the DEI law before embarking on his suspended run for president, said last May that DEI programs promote a liberal “orthodoxy” on campus.

“This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda, and that is wrong,” the governor said.

On Thursday, the University of North Florida has announced the phase-out of all four diversity centers, including the LGBTQ+, Women’s, Interfaith, and Intercultural Centers due to new regulations on Prohibited Expenditures focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion approved by the Florida Board of Governors.

UNF President Dr. Moex Limayem released a statement that said:

“Dear Osprey Community,

I am writing this evening to share with you that Regulation 9.016 on Prohibited Expenditures was approved by the Florida Board of Governors today.

The regulation relates to the new state law passed during last year’s legislative session (Senate Bill 266), prohibiting expenditures for programs and activities at state universities and colleges that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion or that promote or engage in political or social activism.

As stated in previous messages, state universities have been awaiting this regulation from the BOG that provides key definitions and guidance on implementation.

In accordance with the new law and the approval of this regulation, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and its centers (the Intercultural Center, Interfaith Center, LGBTQ Center and Women’s Center) will now begin to be phased out. No staff members will lose their employment at UNF as a result of the closures of these centers.

We are working with affected employees to establish new work assignments within the University at their current salary or above. Student clubs making up the Student Alliance for Inclusion and Diversity will remain active registered student organizations at UNF. We recognize there will be other questions that may arise related to the new law, and we will continue to keep you updated.

Please know that as we implement these new changes, the University remains committed to ensuring that every member of our campus community is cared for and has the resources needed to be successful. Programs and a list of resources are offered through the Dean of Students’ Care Services.

Also, the Counseling Center and Victim Advocacy Program are among other services available to students, while our Employee Assistance Program is available for faculty and staff. As always, the University community is encouraged to contact the Office of Equal Opportunity and Inclusion at eoi@unf.edu with any concerns regarding discrimination, harassment and retaliation. Accountability. Integrity. Excellence. Civility and Culture of Care. These are UNF’s values and included in our Strategic Plan that was also approved by the BOG today.

The plan reflects our priorities as a University and will guide our direction as we seek to become a destination of choice for students, faculty and staff. The values included in the plan bind us together and reflect how we treat one another. We want UNF to be a place where all people feel safe and welcome, and where there is no place for hate.

This semester, we will begin seeking ways to reinforce UNF’s values in everything we do, and we will review and expand resources as necessary to ensure success for all members of our campus community.

As we work to improve the UNF experience for all students, faculty and staff, we will seek your input. Together, we will shape an even stronger future for UNF.”

