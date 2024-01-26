New data shows nearly a third of Gen Zers identify as LGBTQ

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

New data from the Public Religion Research Institute shows 28 percent of Generation Z adults who are between 18-25 identify as LGBTQ.

This significant increase in self-identification among Gen Z highlights a positive shift in the societal acceptance of LGBTQ individuals, setting the stage for a more inclusive and diverse future.

The findings, based on PRRI polling and focus groups conducted between August and September, not only shed light on the evolving landscape of sexual orientation identification, but also suggest that younger generations are increasingly comfortable and empowered to openly embrace their sexuality and gender identity.

The study reveals that 16 percent of millennials, 7 percent of Generation X, 4 percent of baby boomers and 4 percent of the Silent Generation identify as LGBTQ. This stark generational difference underscores the ongoing positive transformation in societal attitudes toward the LGBTQ community.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson emphasized the significance of LGBTQ visibility and Gen Z’s role in fostering change.

“Whether at the polls, in marches and rallies, or online, LGBTQ+ visibility matters and Gen Z is a force for change,” she said.

Robinson further highlighted the political consequences of anti-LGBTQ attacks, noting LGBTQ youth who are turning 18 will influence elections.

With nearly 30 percent of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ, the LGBTQ community is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. This demographic shift is poised to reshape the American electoral landscape, with projections indicating that the LGBTQ voting bloc could constitute nearly a fifth of all voters by 2040. This voting bloc is expected to wield substantial influence, permanently transforming and reshaping the political landscape in the United States.

