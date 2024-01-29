Restaurant in Philly gayborhood under fire for transphobic job listing

Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar has been a favorite LGBTQ + neighborhood establishment for over 45 years in Philadelphia’s Midtown Village. (Photo Credit: Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar/Facebook)

A 45-year-old restaurant and bar in Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ friendly Midtown Village came under fire after a job listing for a bartender stated that applicants for the position “must be biologically male.”

Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar posted a job listing ad to Craigslist Jan. 24 which, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, advertised an opening for a “Male Bartender (Center-City Philadelphia)” at Moriarty’s. Under qualifications, skills and requirements, it said: “Must be biologically male.” The ad has since been removed, the Inquirer reported.

Celena Morrison-McLean, the Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs told the Inquirer “This is extremely problematic and absolutely transphobic,” adding, “There are laws that say it’s illegal for employers to make decisions based on a person’s race, religion, gender, or sexual identity. This is the kind of thing that fuels a culture of people facing unfair treatment.”

Morrison also told the paper that her office will be reporting the posting to the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations.

“We cannot send a message that this is OK,” she said. “That’s not how we operate in Philadelphia.”

Councilmember Rue Landau, the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve on Philadelphia’s City Council, told the Inquirer the job posting was in “clear violation of the Fair Practices Ordinance.” The city ordinance offers protections against unlawful employment practices. Violators can face fines, training, and compensatory damages.

“I am confident it will be an easy, open and shut case,” Landau said, of a potential investigation.

Deja Lynn Alvarez, the deputy director of World Health Care Infrastructures and a trans female blasted the restaurant in a Facebook post. She also told the Inquirer: “My first thought was ‘what the hell are they thinking?’ ” She added: “There are very few places where LGBTQIA people can feel safe and Center City is one of these places. To have this pop up in Center City is definitely distressing.”

Moriarty’s Restaurant and Bar has not responded to requests for comment.

