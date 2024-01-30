Sinema spent more than $200K on private jet travel

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. (Photo via Sinema’s Facebook.)

Over the past four years, bisexual U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) has spent more than $200,000 in taxpayer funds on private jet travel, a sum that exceeds her yearly salary but does not constitute illegal conduct because senators are granted about $4 million per year to cover payroll, travel, supplies, and other work expenses.

The figure was calculated and first reported by The Daily Beast, which revealed in May 2023 that Sinema had spent significant amounts of her 2024 reelection campaign cash on air travel and lodging in locations where she ran in marathons or participated in triathlons.

Sinema has also spent more than $560,000 on security during her time in office, a figure that far exceeds what most members spend on this expense. Many on the left were outraged by her opposition in 2021 to President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan — to such an extent that the then-Democratic senator was ambushed in the bathroom at Arizona State University.

She is running to reclaim her seat in the Senate against the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, a far-right former television news anchor, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.).

