Chicago man dies on Atlantis Events-chartered cruise

The family of a Chicago man who died on an Atlantis Events-chartered cruise last week is searching for answers about the circumstances that led to his death.

Reports indicate Jonathan Mindrum, 36, died on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The ship left Miami on Jan. 21 and returned to the city on Jan. 28. The itinerary that Atlantis Events posted to its website notes the ship was scheduled to arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 7 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Jim Walker, a Miami-based lawyer who publishes Cruise Law News, a blog that covers “everything the cruise lines don’t want you to know,” published a social media post from Mindrum’s sister, Jennifer Mindrum, in which she requested information about her brother’s death.”

“I believe I saw him die,” said one man in response to the post.

“The party Tuesday night/Wednesday morning was the Neon Playground party in Studio B, which is one of the ship’s entertainment venues that they convert into a nightclub for parties,” he said. “Around 3 a.m. they stopped the music briefly and announced ‘code alpha alpha alpha’ over the intercom, which is code for life-threatening medical emergency.”

The man said Jonathan Mindrum “was seated in one of the front rows of seats overlooking the dance floor, and was surrounded by people trying to get him to wake up.”

“At one point someone tried to pry his eyelids open, but he was not responsive,” said the man in his post. “The Care Team came down and took him to the medical center outside of Studio B and then closed the doors.”

The man said “the rumor mill aboard the ship is saying that he took a fentanyl-laced ecstasy tablet that he purchased on board. I don’t know that for sure, but that’s just what people are saying.”

The Washington Blade has not independently verified this claim.

Jennifer Mindrum told the Blade during a telephone interview that her brother died on board the ship and authorities brought his body to the coroner’s office in San Juan once it docked. They later released it to a local funeral home.

Jonathan Mindrum’s body remains in Puerto Rico.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson on Monday confirmed “we had a death onboard and that it was unexpected and not suspicious.” Atlantis Events CEO Rich Campbell on Tuesday in an emailed statement to the Blade also confirmed Jonathan Mindrum passed away on the Oasis of the Seas.

“Mr. Mindrum did unfortunately pass away onboard Oasis last week, but the circumstances regarding his death were not suspicious,” said Campbell. “We are very saddened by this loss and our condolences go out to his friends and family.”

Craig Mindrum, Jonathan Mindrum’s father, in a statement to the Blade said his son was a “brilliant person as a professional consultant and thinker.” Craig Mindrum also noted his son was completing a master’s degree in data science at Northwestern University.

“He had a very bright future ahead of him, so losing him is a loss not just to us but to the world,” said Craig Mindrum.

“We are in the depths of grief about losing Jonathan, and we also have important questions about the circumstances of his death and emergency services provided to him,” he added.

Campbell noted to the Blade there “were no other deaths or major medical incidents during our cruise and nothing else out of the ordinary occurred.” He also said Atlantis Events does “not get involved in guest’s personal medical issues of any type.”

“These are the responsibility of the operating cruise line and we do not have access to guest medical records,” said Campbell. “We are made aware of the situation and the cruise line’s care response teams follow up with family members directly. We only are involved when asked by the family, which has not occurred in this case.”

Companies have ‘strict zero tolerance policy’ towards onboard drugs

Spencer Yu, a Warner Bros. lawyer and GLAAD board member, in 2009 died from a heart attack while on an Atlantis Events-chartered cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas. Cruise Law News notes speculation that indicates Yu may have died from a drug overdose.

Joel Taylor, star of the Discovery Channel series “Storm Chasers,” in 2018 died of a suspected overdose on board the Harmony of the Seas, another Royal Caribbean ship that Atlantis Events chartered. Reports indicate Taylor had taken GHB before he lost consciousness and died in his cabin.

“Atlantis and Royal Caribbean both have a strict zero tolerance policy towards any illegal substance use onboard and work with the cruise lines and local authorities to enforce these policies,” Campbell told the Blade. “The policy is in writing both on our website and in all pre-cruise communications.”

“Overall, our 5,200 guests onboard Oasis had a sensational time with no serious incidents of any type,” he added. “Most of the posts we’ve seen on social media were not from people onboard the cruise. We take price in creates a safe, entertaining and social environment for our community.”

