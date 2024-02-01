Watermark Issue 31.03: The Love, Sex & Marriage Issue

Our annual Love, Sex & Marriage issue features a photo series that captures the love between HIV-positive and HIV-negative individuals, local adult retailers fulfilling community needs and a reader’s survey on LGBTQ+ marriage.
FAIR FUN | Page 08
Pride Night returns to the Central Florida Fair.
PRIDE SEASON | Page 10
St Pete Pride elects its first Black president.
SPEAKING OUT | Page 12
LGBTQ+ advocates rally in Tallahassee.
TRANS OF THOUGHT | Page 15
Melody Maia Monet talks about the increasing danger for trans Floridians her latest Viewpoint.
MAMA BEARINGS | Page 17
Sylvie Trevena looks at finding happiness in her new Viewpoint.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!