Watermark Issue 31.03: The Love, Sex & Marriage Issue

Our annual Love, Sex & Marriage issue features a photo series that captures the love between HIV-positive and HIV-negative individuals, local adult retailers fulfilling community needs and a reader’s survey on LGBTQ+ marriage.

FAIR FUN | Page 08

Pride Night returns to the Central Florida Fair.

PRIDE SEASON | Page 10

St Pete Pride elects its first Black president.

SPEAKING OUT | Page 12

LGBTQ+ advocates rally in Tallahassee.

TRANS OF THOUGHT | Page 15

Melody Maia Monet talks about the increasing danger for trans Floridians her latest Viewpoint.

MAMA BEARINGS | Page 17

Sylvie Trevena looks at finding happiness in her new Viewpoint.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!