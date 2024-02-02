FBI: Schools are the third most popular location for hate crimes

FBI Director Christopher Wray (Screenshot/NBC News)

WASHINGTON | Statistics released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 29 reveal that schools were the third most popular spot for bias-motivated hate crimes that were reported between 2018-2022.

Primary and secondary schools and university campuses accounted for 10% of all hate crimes reported in 2022, while the first and second most common locations were homes/residences and highways, roads and alleyways, the FBI said in its report.

Data comes from the agency’s Uniform Crime Reporting program. The FBI’s annual crime report from 2022, which was released in October, found that anti-LGBTQ hate crimes rose precipitously from the previous year.

Specifically, there with a 13.8% increase in crimes motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation and a 32.9% increase in crimes motivated by the victim’s gender identity.

In the five years covered in the FBI’s report on Monday, anti-LGBTQ+ crimes were the third most common, behind those perpetrated against Black or African American victims and those targeting those from certain religious groups, most often Jewish people.

