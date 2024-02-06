PHOTOS: Universal kicks off Mardi Gras 2024

(Photo by Bubba Trahan)

ORLANDO | Universal Studios Orlando celebrates Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval from Feb. 3-April 7.

Universal Studios Orlando is currently immersed in the lively spirit of Mardi Gras, painting the town vibrant shades of purple, gold and green. The celebration takes on an international flair, offering visitors exciting new dishes, as well as some beloved favorites. Classic Cajun music that engages visitors as they line the streets to catch a glimpse of the spectacular displays.

Universal Studios’ Mardi Gras celebration includes live concerts on select nights. This year’s line up includes lesbian icon Queen Latifah, Luis Fonsi, The All-American Rejects and more.

Watermark was on site to catch beads and let the good times roll.

See our photo gallery below.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.