Jon Stewart returns to ‘The Daily Show’ tonight

(Image courtesy Paramount)

Jon Stewart is returning to “The Daily Show” tonight, after a 9-year retirement from hosting the iconic Comedy Central show, according to a press release from Comedy Central.

In an interview on CBS Mornings Stewart said, “I very much wanted to have some kind of place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season.”

Stewart, who had been the show’s host for 16 years when he left in 2015, will be hosting Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT to cover the 2024 election cycle. The rest of the Daily Show’s news team will cover the other days of the week.

“Who better to comment on this election than someone who understands two aging men past their prime,” said Stewart, smiling and pointing to himself.

According to the release, Editor-in-Chief of the Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes, will be Stewarts first guest for his debut episode.

You can watch Stewart’s return on CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, or TV Land. It will also be streaming the next day on Paramount+.