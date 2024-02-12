‘Wicked’ among movie trailers shown during Super Bowl

(Screenshot from YouTube)

Several upcoming films aired their trailers during the Super Bowl Feb. 11, with a total of 11 new trailers being shown.

Among them was the trailer for “Wicked,” the upcoming film adaptation of the massively successful Broadway musical that first debuted in 2003, following the green skinned Elphaba and her friendship with Glinda, the Good Witch, and how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West.

The highly anticipated film features a star-studded cast with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, as well as Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.

The trailer shows off much of the iconic imagery associated with “Wicked” and “The Wizard of Oz,” opening with the classic witch hat, flying monkeys, the Emerald City and ending with Dorothy and Toto.

The trailer announced that the movie will be released in theaters on Thanksgiving 2024.

Along with “Wicked”, many other trailers were shown during the Super Bowl including:

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” the long awaited third installation to the “Deadpool” trilogy. The film will see Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool as well as the return of Hugh Jackman to his iconic role as Wolverine, after he announced his retirement from the role after “Logan” in 2017. “Deadpool & Wolverine” will be both Deadpool and Wolverine’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The movie is scheduled for release on July 26.

“IF,” another film starring Ryan Reynolds, along with Steve Carell, Cailey Fleming and John Krasinski. “IF,” standing for imaginary friend, follows Fleming playing a young girl who can see people’s imaginary friends. The movie is scheduled for release on May 17.

“Inside Out 2,” starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Maya Hawke. The film will follow Riley and her emotions as she moves into her teenage years and now must cope with new emotions like Anxiety, voiced by Hawke. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on June 14.

“Kung Fu Panda 4,” starring Jack Black, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Hames Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane and Key Huy Quan. In the fourth installation of the Kung Fu Panda series, Po is asked to become the Spirit Leader of the Valley and find a new Dragon Warrior to replace himself. “Kung Fu Panda 4” is scheduled for release in theaters on March 8.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” starring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou. The film is a prequel to 2018’s “A Quiet Place” starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as they run from aliens who track by sound. Day One will follow new characters on the day the aliens invaded. The movie is set to hit theaters June 28.

“Despicable Me 4,” starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Chloe Fineman, Stephen Colbert and Joey King. The fourth Despicable Me movie follows Gru and Lucy as well as their new child, Gru Jr. as they run from new enemies.

“The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham. “The Fall Guy” follows a stuntman who is tasked with finding a miss movie star that he usually doubles for. Set to be released in theaters on May 3.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” the fourth movie in the series following the successful trilogy, set years after the third movie. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is set to hit theaters on May 10.

“Twisters,” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. A sequel to the 1996 “Twister,” it will follow storm chasers as they handle two storms. “Twisters” will be released in theaters in July.

“Monkey Man,” starring Dev Patel. Following a man, who makes his living being beaten up for cash in an underground fight club, as he gets revenge on those who have wronged him. Set to release on April 5.