PHOTOS: Pet Alliance hosts 30th annual Paws in the Park at Lake Eola

ORLANDO | Pet Alliance hosted its 30th annual Paws in the Park, presented by MetLife Pet Insurance, at Lake Eola Park Feb. 10.

Lake Eola Park catered to canines and their best friends as Pet Alliance set up shop for the 30th anniversary celebration. Two and four-legged friends enjoyed local vendors, costume contests and activity stations like dock jumping. The diverse crowd, including many LGBTQ+ community members, appreciated the festivities and the Bone Bar presented by Foxtail Coffee Co. The Pet Alliance exceeded their expectation goal raising $179,152.23 for shelter and care of animals, before finding their forever home. If you would like to learn more about the Pet Alliance and view their upcoming events, please visit PetAllianceOrlando.org.

Watermark joined the paw-ty to take photographs of several LGBTQ+ handlers and their pets.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.