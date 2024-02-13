PHOTOS: Polka Dogz hosts pet rescue event

(Photo by Bubba Trahan)

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. | Winter Garden PetSmart hosted Polka Dogz Pet Rescue weekly adoption day, finding rescue dogs their forever home.

These hopeful pups with bright eyes gathered in front of Winter Garden PetSmart Feb. 10, eagerly awaiting the chance to meet potential families. Volunteers with Polka Dogz Pet Rescue are eager to share any information on the pups. The adoption process includes a home visit and interview to ensure the perfect match for these furry friends. Many of these dogs live in kill shelters through circumstances beyond their control. One volunteer was able to share an incredible story of recovery and triumph for one of their adopted family members, from the shelter.

Polka Dogz Pet Rescue is a registered 501(c)3 company and with a mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs while educating the community on responsible pet ownership.

If you’re interested in volunteering, fostering, adopting or donating to Polka Dogz Pet Rescue, please visit PolkaDogz.org.

Watermark was there to capture photos of these adorable rescue animals.

