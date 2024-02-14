A pageant that makes a difference: Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant is back

(Image from RoseDynastyFoundationInc.org)

ORLANDO | The annual Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant is returning to the Wyndham Celebration for a night of glitz, glam and entertainment.

Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant is the only family-friendly, charity-based drag pageant in the U.S. The Rose Dynasty Foundation has raised thousands of dollars for various charities and community outreaches since 2017, according to its website.

Momma Ashley Rose, founder and president of Rose Dynasty Foundation, Inc., says last year the charity raised $28,000, and that went to not only Rose Dynasty but six other charities.

“We call it the pageant that makes a difference,” Rose says. “It not only makes a difference in the community of people that come and get a chance to hear an amazing, positive message and see beautiful entertainment but also giving back to the community financially and promoting other charities and organizations.”

This year, the pageant is the biggest it’s ever been. There will be 10 contestants raising money for charity, performing and competing for the crown.

The winner will be crowned Miss Rose Dynasty 2024 with a prize package valued at over $5,000. Rose says sponsors will help donate money and items for the grand prize and runner-up. She adds that the winner gets the chance to have opportunities that others wouldn’t.

“They (the winner) get a cash prize along with booking, they get paid bookings with me throughout the year,” Rose says. “We have local places that have donated makeup and wigs. We partner with Austin International Drag Festival and they get a chance to go out and perform.”

Guests can find a safe space filled with various ages in attendance watching the drag pageant. The pageant is broken down into categories by interviews, presentation, talent, evening gown, fundraising and social media.

Last year was a difficult one for the foundation, Rose says. The pageant had been held at the Dr. Phillips Center for several years but due to Florida’s anti-drag law that was eventually blocked, the pageant had to relocate with less than a week’s time. Rose says it was one of the hardest things she ever had to do.

“We had to find a new location because we refuse to make our event 18 and up because our events just are not and they never have been,” Rose says. “We had to find a new venue to do this pageant and we did. The Wyndham, where we’re at now, opened their doors.”

Rose says she feels honored to be the founder of Rose Dynasty Foundation and to be the only family-friendly charity drag queen pageant based in the nation.

“It’s a big heavy weight on the shoulders because not only do we do a pageant, but throughout the year we host family-friendly drag brunches and bingos and fundraisers art festivals and the list goes on,” Rose says. “It’s definitely a huge weight but we thrive on providing a safe space for all people and we’ll continue to do that.”

The Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant, sponsored by Pineapple Healthcare, will be on Saturday, March 9 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center, located at 3011 Maingate Lane in Kissimmee. Tickets start at $50 for adults and $35 for kids 6-12, kids 5 and under are free to enter. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MissRoseDynasty.com.