Democrat takes Santos’ House seat

U.S. Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi (Screen capture/YouTube)

In an electoral victory Feb. 13 that buoyed optimism in his party, Democratic former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi reclaimed his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which was vacated in December by the expulsion of disgraced Republican former Congressman George Santos.

Securing a seat in the coveted swing district, Suozzi flipped one of the five seats needed for Democrats to recapture control of the lower chamber.

Republicans are operating with a slim majority, which has led to outcomes like the failed effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week. Party leaders were able to corral the votes to pass the measure on Tuesday night.

In his victory speech, Suozzi acknowledged the fraught political climate, touting his win despite the “dirty tricks” of his Republican opponent and efforts to portray him as ideologically aligned with “The Squad,” an informal group of eight liberal Democratic members of Congress.

“Let’s send a message to our friends running the Congress these days,” he said. “Stop running around for Trump and start running the country.”

“The people of NY-3 sent a clear message tonight: They’re done with the George Santos circus and ready for serious, proven leadership,” Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

“And, in what was a bellwether race for the year to come, it’s clear the nation is exhausted by the failure of MAGA Republicans,” she added. “The politics of chaos and extremism may get attention, but it’s equality that wins elections.”

HRC was “proud to mobilize people power and resources for Tom Suozzi and are thrilled to celebrate a big win tonight,” Robinson said. “Now it’s time to retake a pro-equality majority in the House, secure the speaker’s gavel for Hakeem Jeffries, and give this country serious leadership to be proud of.”

Biden-Harris Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez also issued a statement, proclaiming that “Donald Trump lost again tonight.”

“When Republicans run on Trump’s extreme agenda — even in a Republican-held seat — voters reject them,” she said. “As we saw in 2020, 2022, 2023 and now tonight, when it comes down to the choice between Donald Trump’s chaos and division and President Biden who wakes up everyday working to get things done and make Americans’ lives better, voters are consistently choosing the leadership of President Biden and Democrats.”

“We just lost another winnable Republican House seat because voters overwhelmingly reject Donald Trump,” said a spokeswoman for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump’s lone remaining Republican challenger. “Until Republicans wake up, we will continue to lose,” she said.

