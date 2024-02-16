Dr. Phillips Center announces 2024-25 Broadway tour lineup 

Catherine Ariale as Lady, Morgan Scott as Star, Ella Perez as Babe and the cast of “THE CHER

SHOW.” (Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

ORLANDO | The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced the lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway season in Orlando Feb. 16.

The 11-show lineup will be shown in the Walt Disney Theater and features the return of three blockbuster musicals: “Disney’s The Lion King,” “THE BOOK OF MORMON” and “Mean Girls,” alongside Broadway sensations “The Cher Show” and “MAMMA MIA!” There will be Orlando debuts of “Girl From the North Country,” “Some Like it Hot,” “A Beautiful Noise,” “Shucked,” “MJ The Musical” and “STOMP.”

Florida Theatrical Association will present the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando’s 2024-25 season in partnership with Broadway Across America and the Dr. Phillips Center.

The arts center opened in 2014, succeeding the Bob Carr Theater, where its Walt Disney Theater has been home to Broadway in Orlando for the past eight seasons, according to the press release.

For more information, go to DrPhillipsCenter.org. You can read all about the upcoming shows below.

“Girl From The North Country” – Sept. 24-29, 2024

“Girl From The North Country” is the Tony Award-winning musical set in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota, where a group of travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, “Girl From The North Country” reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan like never before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

The cast of the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American tour. (photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“THE BOOK OF MORMON” – Oct. 22-27, 2024

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” It’s “THE BOOK OF MORMON,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. This show contains explicit language.

Sam McLellan and company in “THE BOOK OF MORMON” North American tour. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“The Cher Show” – Nov. 12-17, 2024

Superstars come and go, Cher is forever. “THE CHER SHOW” is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. “THE CHER SHOW” is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing.

Catherine Ariale as Lady, Morgan Scott as Star, Ella Perez as Babe, and the cast of “THE CHER SHOW.” (Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“Some Like it Hot” – Dec. 17-22, 2024

“Some Like it Hot” is a four-time Tony Award winner, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes and Grammy Winner for Best Musical Theater Album. Set against Prohibition-era Chicago when everyone was thirsty for a little excitement, two musicians are forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters watching their every move, they catch a cross-country train for the life-changing trip of a lifetime. From the set design to the wig styles, the Broadway musical creates a richly detailed vision of the 1920s and ’30s with a captivating union of heart and laughs, song and dance. “Some Like It Hot” was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle.

Adrianna Hicks with the Original Broadway Company of “SOME LIKE IT HOT.” (Photo by Matthew Murphy, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“MAMMA MIA!” – Jan. 14-26, 2025

A mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make “MAMMA MIA!” the ultimate feel-good show.

(L_R) Jalynn Steele (Tanya), Christine Sherrill (Donna Sheridan) and Carly Sakolove (Rosie). (Photo by Joan Marcus, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“A Beautiful Noise” – Feb. 4-9, 2025

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, “A Beautiful Noise” is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway and head out on the road across America. “A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL” is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Nick Fradiani (center) as Neil Diamond. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“MJ The Musical” – March 4-16, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Orlando as “MJ,” the multi-Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. “MJ” is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Florida premiere at the Dr. Phillips Center in March 2025.

Roman Banks as MJ and the cast of the “MJ” First National Tour. (Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“Mean Girls” – March 28-30, 2025

Directly from Broadway, “Mean Girls” is an incredibly entertaining hit musical from the award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blond”) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”). Don’t be fooled by the pink! Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing could prepare her for the primal ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls National Tour. (Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“Disney’s The Lion King” – April 23 – May 18, 2025

On Broadway since 1997, there is simply nothing else like “Disney’s The Lion King.” Join more than 100 million people around the world and experience the entire Serengeti come to life as never before with awe-inspiring visual artistry, unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Disney’s The Lion King” is born from one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Featuring the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music including “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Hakuna Matata,” crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

(Photo by Matthew Murphy, courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

STOMP – June 6-7, 2025

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, startlingly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. Created in 1991 by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, the international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards including an Olivier Award for Best Choreography and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience. This worldwide phenomenon has performed in over 350 cities in 36 countries, picking up numerous rave reviews along the way and securing several appearances on national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

(Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center)

“SHUCKED” – June 24-29, 2025

“SHUCKED” is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” and nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (“Tootsie”), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. “SHUCKED” contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.