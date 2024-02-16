Greek lawmakers approve marriage equality bill

(Bigstock photo)

Lawmakers in Greece approved a bill Feb. 15 that extends marriage and adoption rights to same-sex couples.

The Associated Press reported 176 out of the 300 members of the Greek Parliament voted for the bill that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government wrote. Greece will become the first Orthodox Christian country to allow same-sex couples to legally marry, even though the Greek Church strongly opposed the bill.

“This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece — a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values,” said Mitsotakis in an X post.

