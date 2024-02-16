Marvel’s ‘X-Men ’97’ character will be nonbinary

(L-R) “X-Men ‘97” characters Gambit, Wolverine, Rogue, Jubilee and Morph. (Screenshot via Marvel /YouTube)

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for “X-Men ‘97” Feb. 15, the sequel to the 90s-era “X-Men: The Animated Series,” while also confirming a fan favorite character will be nonbinary.

“‘X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future,” its synopsis reads. The 10-episode series premieres on Disney+ March 20.

Returning characters include mutants Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine and Rogue, also popularized by Fox’s series of live-action “X-Men” films, as well as fan favorite animated counterparts like Morph. The character appeared in nine episodes of the original series’ 76-episode run, including its two-part premiere and series finale.

Based on the character Changeling, who first appeared in the “X-Men” comic in the late 60s, Morph can alter his body and voice to appear as anything they wish. They served as an original X-Man in the animated series.

“X-Men ‘97” showrunner Beau DeMayo, a native of Winter Park, Florida, revealed Morph would be nonbinary as early as 2022 at San Diego Comic Con. Genre website AIPT reported afterwards that he “changed the pronouns for Morph to they/them in his presentation and expressed that Morph is taking on a new persona with their Changeling look,” a hybrid appearance of Morph’s looks in both animation and the “X-Men” comics.

DeMayo also discussed the character with Empire for their coverage of “X-Men ’97” released Feb. 15. The outlet noted the series features “a lighter take on the character, who is nonbinary and has an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine.”

Notably, DeMayo shared with fans last year that Marvel Studios was “truly interested in what my experience as a Black gay man was” in shaping “X-Men ’97.” He noted during a virtual panel celebrating the 60th anniversary of the X-Men that what he and his team are “trying to do with this series is [talk] about the power of empathy, and how it can kind of heal these wounds that turn people against each other.”

You can watch DeMayo’s portion of the panel as well as the trailer for “X-Men ’97” below. Read more about the series here via Marvel.