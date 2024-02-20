PHOTOS: Love is Love Pride Fest presented by DeLand Pride

Hundreds of families and friends from Central Florida congregated to honor every facet of the LGBTQIA+ community for DeLand Pride’s Love is Love Pride Fest Feb. 17, undeterred by light rainfall throughout the event.

The Artisan Alley showcased family-friendly activities amidst the pride marketplace, drag story time and performances by the Orlando Gay Chorus. Café DaVinci’s venue dazzled with captivating entertainment from various local titleholders, including Kirk T. Davinci, Ginger Beer, Zara Nouveau and Black Magix Royal. This celebration fostered creativity and acceptance, boldly declaring “nobody’s gonna rain on my parade.”

Watermark was present to join in the festivities to capture courageous moments of the community.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.