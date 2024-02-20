PHOTOS: Milk Mart’s Lazy Lovers showcase local art and food festival

Orlando’s Milk District hosted Milk Mart: Lazy Lovers, a showcase of over 200 local artists, makers, vendors and businesses.

The event aimed to celebrate diversity and inclusion of all people and all types of love was felt as vendors presented merch suitable for everyone in the family. The weather forced vendors to shield their stands from brisk wind and dripping rain, but it did not stop the celebration. This lively “party in the parking lot” attracted numerous visitors eager to explore and interact.

Watermark strolled through the Milk Mart capturing photos of creative outfits and unique vendor booths.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.