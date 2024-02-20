PHOTOS: Watermark’s February Third Thursday at Savoy

Watermark’s monthly Third Thursday networking event took over Savoy’s Starlite Lounge in Orlando Feb. 15.

Local businesses collaborated with Watermark, featuring an enticing raffle and appetizing light bites. Savoy Orlando provided a sneak peak of the new flatbreads that will be incorporated into their menu. Some impressive prizes include a cooler bag with supplies from the LGBT+ Center Orlando, a large orchid arrangement from City Oasis, two tickets to the Winter Park Playhouse and a gift certificate valued at $3,000 to Ageless Health & Aesthetics.

All raffle proceeds will benefit the LGBT+ Center Orlando. The mission of LGBT+ Center Orlando is to promote and empower the LGBTQ+ community and its allies through advocacy, education, information and support. Be on the lookout for the next Third Thursday, presented by Watermark, for your chance to win big.

Watermark captured photos of the lucky winners.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.