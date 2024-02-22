Ripley’s Believe It or Not! gifting free book to Floridians in response to banning

(Image from Ripley’s website)

Three of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! titles are under review due to officials in Florida’s Escambia County Public Schools removing and flagging over 1,600 books for review and potential banning.

From the 1,600 books, eight are encyclopedias, five are dictionaries and hundreds are reference books.

In response, Ripley’s has decided to gift their annual book to Florida residents for free, starting on Feb. 20 through May 15. Florida residents can request a book be mailed to them through Ripley’s website with one book available per household or in person at a Florida Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Panama City Beach, Orlando and St. Augustine with a Florida ID while supplies last.

“The very idea of banning these books is worthy of entry to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!,” Ryan DeSear, Vice President of Attraction Operations for Ripley Entertainment, said in a press release. “Ironically, Escambia County officials are practically authoring our next book for us! While Ripley’s response to this issue is a bit tongue-in-cheek, we very much encourage all Florida residents to claim their free copy and decide for themselves.”

Ripley’s books have entertained both adults and children alike for generations, as researchers, writers and fact-checkers scour the globe looking for stories of the weird and wonderful, according to the press release.

The potentially banned books captivate and educate, making them valuable resources for even the most reluctant reader, according to its website.

“Our focus for the last 105 years has always been a lighthearted look at the curiosities that make up society,” DeSear said in the release. “We celebrate uniqueness, a responsibility that we take to heart and will continue to for years to come.”

Visit ripleys.com/general/floridabooks to request a copy.