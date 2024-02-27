Human Rights Campaign endorses Florida’s Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in U.S. Senate race

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. (Photo from DebbieForFlorida.com)

The Human Rights Campaign announced in a press release Feb. 21 its endorsement of former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in her campaign against Sen. Rick Scott for the U.S. Senate.

HRC, one of the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations in the country, stated in the release that with its endorsement it intends to activate statewide volunteers, mobilize LGBTQ+ communities and turn out the state’s over 4 million Equality Voters.

“For years, Rick Scott has chosen his own greed and lust for power over the wellbeing of Floridians. It is high time the Sunshine State had the representation it deserves in the Senate,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson in the release.

According to the release, some of Mucarsel-Powell’s biggest achievements in Congress were authoring the bill to expand Medicare Advantage coverage for seniors, providing economic relief to families and small businesses and co-sponsoring the Equality Act.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has spent her life as a champion for access to affordable healthcare, expanded economic opportunities, equality for all and she has been a crucial leader in the fight to end the scourge of gun violence in America,” said Robinson.

“I am so grateful to the Human Rights Campaign for their unwavering support, especially at a time where Floridians’ rights and our LGBTQ+ community are under attack by extremists like Rick Scott,” said Mucarsel-Powell in a statement.

