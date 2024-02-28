PHOTOS: Epcot kicks off its 2024 International Flower & Garden Festival

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Epcot kicked off its 2024 International Flower & Garden Festival Feb. 28 with a media event featuring early entry into Butterfly Landing, an immersive, family-friendly experience filled with a a kaleidoscope of colorful butterflies located near Imagination! in World Nature; a “Breakfast in the Park” reception in the United Kingdom courtyard; and a look at the more than 70 amazing topiaries throughout the park, including new entries featuring Coco, Groot, Figment and more.

Along with the Disney-themed topiaries, the festival features beautiful gardens, outdoor kitchens, the Garden Rocks concert series, new festival merchandise and so much more.

Epcot’s International Flower & Garden Festival is going on now through May 27.

For more information on the festival, go here, and check out the photos from Watermark’s time at the festival below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams and Rick Todd.