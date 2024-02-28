Winter Party to welcome thousands to Miami Beach for week-long festival

(Photo from Winter Party Festival’s Facebook)

The National LGBTQ Task Force kicks off its 31st annual Winter Party Festival in Miami this week featuring a series of events that will benefit local and national LGBTQ+ organizations.

Starting with a welcome reception Feb. 28 and ending with the Action: Finale! on March 4, the Winter Party Festival will feature a series of parties, live music and club events, both free and ticketed.

The Task Force’s Winter Party comes as a part of its “Queer the Vote” initiative, to inspire LGBTQ+ people and allies to head to the polls and vote for candidates driving forward LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

Among the week of events will be the VIP Cocktail Reception, where guests can enjoy complimentary cocktails and see the National LGBTQ Task Force honor Jeff Delmay, Equality Florida’s board co-chair, and Todd Delmay, SAVE’s executive director.

“The Delmays are pioneers in the local and national LGBTQ+ community for their work fighting for marriage equality,” said National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Kierra Johnson, in a press release. “This election year, our hard-won rights and frankly those yet realized are at stake. As we work to Queer the Vote, we couldn’t imagine two better people to recognize.”

According to the release, the Delmays were part of the lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts in 2014 that fought for the right to same-sex marriage in Florida.

This resulted in the legalization of same-sex marriage in Miami-Dade County, earlier than the rest of Florida, and the Delmays were one of the first two same-sex couples to be married in the state.

“We are humbled to be honored not just as a couple, but as representatives of two of Florida’s most successful organizations in the fight for full LGBTQ+ equality,” said Todd Delmay, in the release. “And we’re excited the honor will be part of the celebration of love for the community that Winter Party represents.”

Individual tickets and passes to all of the Winter Party events can be purchased at WinterParty.com.

For more information on the National LGBTQ Task Force, go to TheTaskForce.org.