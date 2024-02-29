PHOTOS: Southern Hills Farms blooms with sunflowers, strawberries and more

Southern Hills Farms offered a delightful Sunday filled with family fun under the bright sun on Feb. 25.

With acres of fresh produce ripe for picking, visitors enjoyed selecting their own fruits, veggies and flowers. Children were entertained by carnival rides and mouthwatering kettle corn, while delicious berries awaited them. For those craving treats, the bakery showcased Southern Hills’ fresh produce in their delectable creations. As the season for blueberries and peaches approaches in March and April, the anticipation grows, although the favorite, frozen blueberry lemonade, remains available year-round.

Watermark was around to document the festivities, capturing both the fresh produce and the kindhearted smiles of visitors.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.