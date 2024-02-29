Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.05: The WAVEs

By Caitlin Sause
Readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence.

PLAYERS CONCERN | Page 08
Players with disabilities call foul over Central Florida Softball League rule change.

TAMPA HONORS | Page 12
Tampa Pride names its 2024 grand marshals and more ahead of this year’s events.

THE WAVES | Page 25
CARE FOR ALL | Page 33
HCCH placed first for favorite Central Florida health care facility.

MR MUSIC & MORE | Page 35
Mr. Vyn Suazion placed first for favorite Tampa Bay musician.

TRUE ‘BLUE’ | Page 41
Queer singer-songwriter Katy Kirby talks about her new album, “Blue Raspberry.”

