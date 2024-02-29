Watermark Issue 31.05: The WAVEs

Readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence.
PLAYERS CONCERN | Page 08
Players with disabilities call foul over Central Florida Softball League rule change.
TAMPA HONORS | Page 12
Tampa Pride names its 2024 grand marshals and more ahead of this year’s events.
THE WAVES | Page 25
Readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence.
CARE FOR ALL | Page 33
HCCH placed first for favorite Central Florida health care facility.
MR MUSIC & MORE | Page 35
Mr. Vyn Suazion placed first for favorite Tampa Bay musician.
TRUE ‘BLUE’ | Page 41
Queer singer-songwriter Katy Kirby talks about her new album, “Blue Raspberry.”
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!