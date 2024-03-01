PHOTOS: Central Florida celebrates the 2024 WAVEs

ORLANDO | The LGBTQ+ community turned out for Watermark’s 2024 Central Florida WAVEs celebration at Savoy in Orlando Feb. 29.

Hosted by Orlando performer and WAVE winner Kendall Leamy, the event featured live entertainment from current and past WAVE winners Billy Mick, Risa Rae and Chantel Reshae.

Attendees enjoyed light bites, a Mac ‘n’ Cheese bar and music provided by WAVE winner DJ Joanie. Check out the photos from last night’s event below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.