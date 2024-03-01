PHOTOS: MojoMan debuts new Orlando location

(Photo by Bubba Trahan)

Lane Blackwell and the team at MojoMan Swimwear and Clothing have relocated to 633 Commonwealth Ave in Orlando, and they celebrated the move with a grand opening event Feb. 28.

The lively event, led by the ever-entertaining Lacie Browning, showcased the new store and featured exciting prize giveaways. One Magical Weekend and Bear Jamboree were on hand to promote their Pride events and capture images for upcoming campaigns, with Watermark’s own Bubba Trahan featured as a model for Bear Jamboree. The ribbon cutting ceremony symbolized a warm welcome to the new space and wishes for continued success.

Watermark was there to capture the highlights of the evening.

